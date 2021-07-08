Men’s Olympic Football Tournament is around the corner, with 16 participating nations set to battle it out for the gold medal in Tokyo.

We are about to wave goodbye to Euro 2020, but another football spectacle is on the horizon.

The countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is underway, with less than two weeks left before the beginning of the competition.

Led by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, Brazil overcame Germany in the 2016 final via penalties, and they will try to emulate that success this summer.

However, keep an eye on France and Spain, as both nations have some of the finest talents the upcoming tournament can offer.

Like all football on tv, you should be able to watch the Olympics tournament through your usual broadcasters, but we’ve also included a list of broadcasters at the end of this article for each region.

Who are the favourites?

Defending champions Brazil are in Group D alongside defeated finalists at Rio 2016, Germany, with both sides boasting exceptional star power.

Led by the former Barcelona hero Daniel Alves, the Selecao are one of the leading candidates to conquer the tournament.

Even though he is currently involved in Brazil’s attempt to retain the Copa America crown in a blockbuster final against Argentina, Everton forward Richarlison should spearhead the line at the Olympics.

With Ajax starlet Antony and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, the Brazilians boast the most intimidating firepower at the tournament and are considered top favourites to land the crown.

But the Germans also have eye-catching names in their squad, as Stefan Kuntz included Bayer Leverkusen dynamo Nadiem Amiri and Wolfsburg free-kick specialist Maximilian Arnold in his Olympic team.

France, who are often among the favorites at major tournaments, will rely on the experienced duo Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac to help the nation recover from a shocking Euro 2020 exit.

Spain are banking on the flair and skills of Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and the technical presence of Dani Ceballos, who spent the last two years on loan at Arsenal.

Brazil’s arch-rivals Argentina won’t have a household name at the tournament following Lucas Alario’s withdrawal from the squad due to injury.

Head coach Fernando Batista has instead opted to put his trust into a young team headlined by Brighton’s prodigious midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Benevento’s Adolfo Gaich.

How to watch?

A host of broadcasters around the globe will offer their live online streaming services of Olympic Football games, from the group stage to the final.

Here is the entire list:

Armenia – APMTV

Asia – Dentsu

Australia – Seven Network

Austria – ORF

Belarus – Belteleradio

Belgium – VRT, RTBF

Bosnia & Herzegovina – BHRT

Brazil – Grupo Globo, BandSports

Bulgaria – BNT

Canada – CBC/Radio-Canada, Sportsnet, TSN, TLN

Caribbean – International Media Content, SportsMax

China – CCTV

Croatia – HRT

Czech Republic – CT

Denmark – DR

Estonia – Eesti Media

Europe – Discovery Communications, Eurosport

Finland – Yle

France – France Televisions, Canal+

Georgia – GPB

Germany – ARD, ZDF

Greece – ERT

Hungary – GPB

Iceland – ARD, ZDF

Indian Subcontinent – Sony Pictures Networks

Ireland – RTE

Italy – RAI

Japan – Japan Consortium

Kosovo – RTK

Latvia – LTV

Lithuania – TV3

Luxembourg – RTL

Mexico – Televisa

MENA – beIN SPORTS

Montenegro -RTCG

Netherlands – NOS

New Zealand – Sky Television

North Korea – SBS

North Macedonia – MRT

Norway – TVNorge

Oceania – Sky Television

Poland – TVP

Portugal – RTP

Romania – TVR

Singapore – Mediacorp

Slovakia – RTVS

Slovenia – RTV

South Africa – SABC, SuperSport

South Korea – SBS

Sub-Saharan Africa – Infront Sports, MediaSuperSport

Sweden – Kanal 5

Switzerland – SRG SSR

Thailand – Plan B, AIS

Ukraine – UA: PBC

United Kingdom – BBC, Eurosport

United States – NBCUniversal