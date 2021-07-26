Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz this summer.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, while Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are working their way back from long-term knee injuries.

According to Calciomercato, the Merseyside giants could further bolster their defensive options.

The report adds that Walukiewicz has been identified as a potential target by Liverpool, with the 21-year-old defender potentially available for as little as £8m.

The Polish centre-back joined Cagliari from Pogon Szczecin in 2019 and has since gone on to make 37 appearances for the Serie A outfit in all competitions.

Walukiewicz is contracted to Gli Isolani until 2024.