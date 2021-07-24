Chelsea have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe as a potential summer signing.

The 25-year-old has made 180 appearances for PSG in all competitions, including 40 outings during the last campaign.

Kimpembe could face a battle for his spot next term, though, following the arrival of Sergio Ramos, and according to L’Equipe, the Frenchman could consider his future away from the French capital.

The report adds that Chelsea are long-term admirers of the centre-back, and the Premier League giants are weighing up an approach in the current market.

Kimpembe still has three years left on his contract, though, and PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to be determined to keep him at the Parc des Princes.