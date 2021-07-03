Leicester City have announced the signing of Boubakary Soumare from Ligue 1 champions Lille on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins the Foxes for a fee believed to be worth around £17m.

The Frenchman helped Lille win Ligue 1 title last season as they thrashed Paris St Germain by a point.

The playmaker told LCFC.com: “I’m really proud to come to the Premier League and a big club like Leicester. It’s going to really help me to develop my game and progress as a player, so I feel it is the right step for me.

“Leicester is a very ambitious club. When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come.

“I really am so proud and honoured to be here and I will give my all for the team and club to make everyone happy.”

Soumare has made 112 appearances for Lille.