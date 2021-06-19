Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus amid reports surfaced linking him with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Germany international has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for the Bundesliga outfit, banking 8 goals and 8 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

A recent report suggested that Liverpool would monitor Neuhaus’s performances at the European Championship 2020 before pushing ahead with a move.

According to Sport1, the Reds are preparing to step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old midfielder, and the Merseyside giants are prepared to pay around €40m in the current market.

However, City are also believed to be interested in the German, who has three years left to run on his contract at Borussia-Park.