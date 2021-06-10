Liverpool have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for FC Porto starlet Fabio Vieira.

The 21-year-old midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Portuguese giants last term, racking up 29 appearances in all competitions and contributing one goal and one assist.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade of Mais Futebol, Liverpool could look to swoop for Vieira this summer.

Fábio Vieira está na lista de referenciados pelo Liverpool… e o interesse acaba por aumentar com as boas atuações do médio no Euro Sub-21, tendo sido eleito o melhor jogador. FC Porto está em cima – e bem – para garantir a renovação do atleta, que tem contrato até junho de 2022 — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 8, 2021

The Portuguese was previously linked with a move to Arsenal, and with his contract expiring in 2022, the prospect of a cut-price move for the youngster could be appealing for Liverpool.

Vieira rose through the youth ranks at Porto and has enjoyed a sensational stint with Portugal’s Under-21s side, banking six goals and two assists in 12 international matches.