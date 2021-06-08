High hopes for Wales fans with 96% thinking they will make it out of the group.

Welsh football fans are in particularly confident mood heading into the Euro 2020 tournament with 35% of fans thinking they will reach the quarter final stages of the tournament this summer.

Research from 888 Sport has also revealed that only 4% of Welsh fans think they will be knocked out in the group stages of the tournament.

While most Welsh fans agreed on a perfectly respectable quarter final finish, 10% of fans were even more optimistic and thought they could reach the semi-final or even final.

And what about winning the lot you say? Well 8% of fans thinks their country will get their hands on the top prize come the final at Wembley Stadium on 11th July.

Welsh fans were also asked who they will be supporting as their second team in the tournament. Nearly a quarter (23%) selected England as the team they would most like to succeed should Wales not progress from the Group Stages.

A spokesperson at 888Sport commented: “Wales were one of the standout nations at Euro 2016, and it seems those memories are providing encouragement for their fans, with an incredible 96% of Wales fans confident they will make it out of a tricky group.

“It is great to see this confidence, and this fan hope, combined with some of the class on show in Wales’ starting XI, might make them an underdog to not overlook.”

The survey was completed by 888 Sport as part of the Euro 2020 campaign.