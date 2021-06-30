Chelsea have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic during the summer transfer window.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international struggled during his first campaign at Camp Nou, with just 13 starts and 17 substitute appearances in all competitions.

While the midfielder has three years left to run on his contract, the Catalan giants must reduce their wage bill ASAP having supposedly agreed fresh terms with Lionel Messi.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Blues are now ready to rival Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Pjanic’s signature.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is intent on singing a new new face in the centre of the pitch as Billy Gilmour is expected to join Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.

The report adds that a loan agreement for Pjanic is more likely than a permanent deal.