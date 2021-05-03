Real Madrid have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is thought to be eyeing attacking reinforcements ahead of a new season, as Karim Benzema turns 34 at the end of this year while Mariano Diaz has failed to establish his place as a first-team regular.

The Spanish champions continue to be linked with a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Braut Haaland.

Now, Sky Deutschland claims that another Bundesliga star Robert Lewandowski is on Real’s radar, as the Bavarians may be open to offers for their key player as they seek to negate the financial implication of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old is under contract with the German outfit until 2023, and the report adds that Der FCB could accept a fee in the region of £52m for the Poland international.

Lewandowski has scored 36 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season.