Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to prioritise a move for a top-quality centre-back as they eye a long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Jules Kounde, Pau Torres and Sergio Ramos, but the Real Madrid defender is thought to be their top target ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-time English champions believe that the Frenchman would thrive alongside Maguire, and the club will go all out to prise the centre-back away from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Frenchman is under contract with Los Blancos until 2022, but the Spanish champions are nevertheless thought to be demanding a fee somewhere in the region of £60m, which Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will hope to drive down.

Varane has scored twice in 36 appearances for Madrid across all competitions this term.