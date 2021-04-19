Leicester City have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old forward, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2023, has struggled to make an immediate impression since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Foxes will look to strike a deal for the England international if the Blues list him for transfer this summer, although they are not the only suitors for his signature.

Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham. He’s one of the targets for #LCFC if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer – Tammy is out of the squad today. 🔵 #CFC #Leicester — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

Chelsea have been tipped to strengthen their frontline this summer, and they are supposedly the favourites to land Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

Abraham has scored six Premier League goals this season.