Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe following the striker’s comments over his future.

The 22-year-old forward has confirmed that talks are underway regarding a new deal with the PSG, where he has claimed he is “very happy” as he looks to sign an extension past 2022.

The France international continues to be linked with a move to the Spanish champions despite ongoing negotiations with the Parisians, although a recent report suggested that Los Blancos will now turn their attentions to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.

However, AS claim that Madrid believe Mbappe’s statement were more of a ‘come-and-get-me’ please, and the La Liga giants are determined to offer him a more lucrative deal than the French champions.

However, Madrid’s considerable losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be a stumbling block in their chase of the World Cup winner.

Mbappe has scored 16 goals so far in all competitions this season for PSG.

Posted on by admin.

France, La Liga, Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid