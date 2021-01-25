Real Betis are lining up a swoop for on-loan Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Ighalo’s loan move at Man United is due to expire at the end of this month, and there will be no extension on the agreement.

As it stands, the 31-year-old will return to Shanghai Shenhua in February, but according to the aforementioned report, the frontman is not keen on a move back to the Far East.

The report adds that the Spanish club Betis are exploring the possibility of signing the veteran striker on loan with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side could face fierce competition from a number of clubs, as teams from the MLS and Serie A are also said to be keeping a close eye on the player’s developments.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford last January and has since gone on to score five goals in 23 appearances for the Red Devils.

The Nigerian has a contract with Shanghai until December 2021.