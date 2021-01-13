Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has committed his future to the Gunners after signing a new three-year contract at the Emirates Stadium with the option for a further year.

The 25-year-old has become a regular under Mikel Arteta this term, appeared on 18 occasions in all competitions.

Arteta told the club’s official website: ‘Since I started as a manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob’s contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch.

Holding clocked up 96 appearances for the Gunners since arriving from Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

✍️ @RobHolding95 has signed a new long-term contract until 2024, with an option for a further year — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2021