Report – Liverpool join race to sign Sven Botman
Liverpool are set to rival Inter Milan for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the 20-year-old with the Reds having already contacted the Dutchman’s agent last month, while the Italian giants have also made enquiries about the centre-back.
Les Dogues had reportedly set a £45m valuation for the youngster, but the French outfit would now be willing to sell the Dutchman for around £27m due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.
Botman, who joined Lille from Ajax six months ago, has become a first-team regular for the club this season.
Botman has started in all 16 outings for Lille, who sit top of the Ligue 1 standings.