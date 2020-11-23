Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly face fresh competition from Inter Milan for the signing of Liverpool attacker Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 30-year-old midfielder remains a key player for the Reds, already racked up 13 appearances in all competitions this season, while he has made 199 appearances for the Merseyside giants since arriving from Newcastle United.

Wijnaldum’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire next June, though, and the Dutchman has not yet come to an agreement with the Reds over an extension.

As it stands, the playmaker will be free to discuss a pre-contract with a foreign club in the upcoming transfer window, and Real Madrid have allegedly joined Barcelona in the race.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants Inter Milan are also in the race for the Netherlands international and could make an approach at the turn of the year.

