Lazio have emerged as rumoured suitors for Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri

Having earned a spot in the Champions League next season, the Italian outfit had hoped to win the race for David Silva.

However, despite being leading the chase for the veteran, Biancocelesti missed out to the Spanish club Real Sociedad, leaving them to explore alternative options.

According to Italian journalist Nicola Schira, Lazio could now look to sign Liverpool outcast Xherdan Shaqiri, who made just three starts and seven substitute outings last term.

After the loss of David Silva (he has signed with Real Sociedad) #Lazio are looking #Liverpool’s player Xherdan #Shaqiri and the free agent Jack #Bonaventura. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 18, 2020

The 28-year-old midfielder has struggled to play on a regular basis under at Anfield and may be tempted by the prospect of moving to Italy.

Lazio are likely to face fierce competition from a number of top-flight outfits for the Switzerland international’s signature.

Shaqiri signed for the Reds in 2018 from Stoke.