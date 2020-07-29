Chelsea are ready to pounce for the 22-year-old Spaniard by making a £27m bid.

Marc Cucurella, who recently signed a permanent deal with Getafe from Barcelona, impressed in the previous campaign as he scored one goal and registered six assists from 37 league outings.

The Blues are intent on signing a new left-back and have been heavily linked with a swoop for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, but the financial concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic may force the West London outfit to seek out cheaper alternatives.

According to AS, Chelsea have identified Getafe’s Marc Cucurella as an ideal signing if they are unable to lure Chilwell to the Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that Frank Lampard’s men are willing to fork out £27million for Cucurella, whose contract with the Spanish outfit valid until 2024.

Chelsea have secured a spot in the Champions League next season after a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the England’s top flight.