Manchester United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing in-form Lazio star Ciro Immobile during this summer’s transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The 30-year-old striker has been in sensational form for the Italian outfit during the 2019-20 season, contributing 30 goals in 33 appearances, including 27 times in just 26 Italian top-flight.

Immobile’s form this term sees him sit second behind Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the hunt for the European Golden Boot, while he has managed to score 116 goals in 167 appearances for Lazio since joining back in 2016.

The Italy international will see his contract with Simone Inzaghi’s side expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Immobile would leave Lazio? with the Serie A giants are on the verge of clinching Champions League qualification.