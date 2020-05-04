Manchester United and Real Madrid are likely to miss out on the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly with Liverpool said to be in advanced negotiations with Napoli for the centre-back.

The 28-year-old defender has been constantly linked with a move to Premier League for a number of years and reports have recently emerged that Partenopei are willing to sanction his sale.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a number of elite clubs have expressed an interest in the Senegal international but Liverpool have taken the lead in the transfer pursuit.

The runaway Premier League leaders are keen on partnering Koulibaly with Virgil van Dijk and they are prepared to tempt the Serie A outfit by offering Dejan Lovren as part of the agreement.

Koulibaly has played 233 times for Napoli since joining back in 2014.