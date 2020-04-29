Manchester United identify Moussa Dembele as top summer target?
Manchester United have allegedly earmarked Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as their top summer transfer targets.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in the market for a new world-class striker this summer, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Erling Braut Haaland among the high-profile names linked with a move to Old Trafford.
However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Devils to consider cheaper alternatives and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele could be the perfect fit.
A new forward is still thought to be the top of their priority list, and the Manchester Evening News claims that the Frenchman has reportedly emerged as a potentially ‘perfect’ target for the 20-time English champions.
The 23-year-old would certainly not come cheap, with previous reports claiming that Les Gones want £83million for the striker.
Dembele has netted 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances this term.