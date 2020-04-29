Manchester United have allegedly earmarked Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as their top summer transfer targets.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in the market for a new world-class striker this summer, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Erling Braut Haaland among the high-profile names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Devils to consider cheaper alternatives and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele could be the perfect fit.

A new forward is still thought to be the top of their priority list, and the Manchester Evening News claims that the Frenchman has reportedly emerged as a potentially ‘perfect’ target for the 20-time English champions.

The 23-year-old would certainly not come cheap, with previous reports claiming that Les Gones want £83million for the striker.

Dembele has netted 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances this term.