Manchester United will reportedly inform any interested clubs that they want £70m for midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Star via Express.

The Frenchman has been linked with a future move to Real Madrid or Juventus throughout this season, potentially for a fee more than £100m.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the majority of clubs adjusting their financial implications respective stances to suit the market.

This has led to Man United being prepared to cash in on the 27-year-old playmaker, who is also said to be attracting interest from Inter Milan.

Pogba has spent much of the campaign off the field with an ankle injury, restricting the World Cup winner to just eight appearances in all competitions.

Although the Red Devils have the option to extend Pogba’s contract by another one year, it remains uncertain whether the Premier League giants will take advantage of that clause.