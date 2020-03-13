Arsenal have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been impressed with the Spanish outfit this season.

The report says the Gunners are ready to make a move for the Ghana international in this summer’s transfer window with the playmaker having a release clause of £45m.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is determined to sign a new defensive midfielder to the Emirates ahead of a new campaign and has identified Partey as the ideal signing.

The Ghanaian made his first-team debut for Los Rojiblancos in 2015 and has since appeared on 174 occasions for the La Liga giants, contributing 15 goals in the process.

The north Londoners are also allegedly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer but will seemingly face fierce competition from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.