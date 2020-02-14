Real Madrid have reportedly expressed an interest in activating the £94m clause in Lautaro Martinez’s Inter Milan contract.

The 22-year-old forward, who contributed 16 goals in 27 appearances for the Italian club during the 2019-20 campaign, is thought to be a leading target for Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

Indeed, the Catalan giants allegedly view the Argentinian as their number one choice to replace the injured Luis Suarez at Camp Nou.

However, according to TyC Sports via AS, Real Madrid are also admirers of the frontman and are contemplating of making a £94m move at the end of the season.

Martinez has scored 25 goals in 63 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side in all competitions.