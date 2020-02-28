Getafe defender Marc Cucurella is reportedly the subject of interest from the Premier League giants Arsenal, according to Spanish media outlet COPE, via the Daily Express.

The Gunners are ready to back Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window by signing the 21-year-old Getafe star.

The north London club are planning to activate Cucurella’s contract release clause.

The report adds that Arsenal will have to spend £21m to trigger the defender’s clause as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his squad following the appointment.

COPE go on to claim that Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Spaniard who contributed one goal and four assists in 25 games for the top-four challengers this season following his loan move from Barca.