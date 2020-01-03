Aston Villa have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace since joining the Blues in 2016, has made 12 Premier League substitute appearances this season, with all of them came from the bench.

It is suggested that the Belgium international is open to making a move away from the west London outfit in the January transfer window as he looks to secure his spot in the national squad for the EURO 2020 this summer.

Sky Sports News reports that the Premier League strugglers Villa are openly pursuing a loan with an option to potentially buy Batshuayi at the end of the campaign.

The report goes on to claim, Batshuayi is highly unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge and wants to fight for his place under coach Frank Lampard.

Villa boss Dean Smith is desperate to revamp his squad as they look to climb away from the relegation in the table.