Real Madrid have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Lyon youngster Houssem Aouar in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth system at Lyon and racked up 114 appearances for Les Gones in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in the process.

The France Under-21 international has managed to score three goals and four assists in 18 outings this term, while the youngster has worn the captain’s armband for the Ligue 1 outfit during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Premier League champions Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman during the summer before ultimately moving for Atletico Madrid’s Rodri.

However, the reports in Spain suggest, Lyon are still facing a battle to keep hold of Aouar with Los Blancos showing a firm interest in the midfielder ahead of the midway point of the campaign.

Madrid would allegedly have to table an offer in the region of £68m in order to convince Lyon to sanction a sale at the beginning of 2020.