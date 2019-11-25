PSG, Schalke to battle for Wolves centre-back Owen Otasowie
Liverpool and Arsenal are closely monitoring the rise of Wolves youngster Owen Otasowie at Molineaux, according to The Sun.
But they face tough competition from the Europe for the 18-year-old defender, with Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke also interested in the teenager.
The centre-back caught the eye of PSG after playing against them in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League International Cup for Wolves’ Under-23s.
In addition, there is interest from Bundesliga giants Schalke, who have a reputation for pushing young talents through.
The versatile star only joined Wolves’ Under-23s squad in July and has since gone on to manage just 86 minutes across four games in the Premier League 2.