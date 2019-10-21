Chelsea are rumoured to be close to agreeing a contract extension with Tammy Abraham after the youngster’s future in West London faced uncertainty throughout the summer.

The England international, who scored 26 goals during a loan spell with Aston Villa last season before returning to the Blues, where he has become the club’s number one centre-forward.

…and now Chelsea are “close to an agreement” and “more than confident” to extend Tammy Abraham contract. Totally confirmed. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/nRhzG12Wys — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2019

The 22-year-old has managed to score nine goals in 12 outings for the west Londoners in all competitions this season, including eight Premier League goals during an impressive start to the campaign.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are confident that an agreement will soon be finalised between the two parties over a fresh deal.

Abraham still has little under three years left to run on the contract.