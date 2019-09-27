Real Madrid step up Youssoufa Moukoko interest?
Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko.
The 14-year-old currently represents Dortmund’s Under-19 side and has notched 13 goals in six appearances in the Under-19 Bundesliga West during the ongoing campaign.
It is understood that a number of clubs are currently monitoring the Cameroon-born youngster’s progress.
According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez keeping tabs on Moukoko ahead of a potential swoop this January.
Moukoko’s contract at BVB will run until June 2022.