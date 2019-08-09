Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.

The England international has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with Spurs, keeping him in North London until 2025.

Tottenham have held a long-standing interest in the teenager, who broke into the Cottagers first team at the age of 16.

Spurs also completed a deal for Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis with an option to buy for £55m next summer.

Sessegnon, 19, will wear the number 19 shirt for Tottenham Hotspur and could make his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

England, English Premier League, Tottenham