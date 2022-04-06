Paris Saint-Germain have put an offer on the table for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester Evening News claims.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford now has less than three months left to run and does not appear to be any closer to signing an extension.

There is a growing expectation that the Frenchman will leave the club this summer, with Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG all linked with a bid.

The aforementioned report suggests that the Parisians have now approached the 29-year-old midfielder with an offer, although the terms are not as much as United’s final offer was.

The report goes on to claim that Pogba is still interested in re-joining Juventus, but he would be open to linking up with the Ligue 1 leaders for the upcoming season.

Pogba has contributed one goal and nine assists in 17 top flight matches for the Red Devils this season.