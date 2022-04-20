Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres this summer.

Man United’s Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe could all reportedly be on their way out of the club in the summer market, which would leave the Premier League giants short of experienced options at the back.

According to the Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils have resurrected their interest in Torres, having been keen on the Spaniard last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur were also believed to be close to signing the centre-back last year, but the player ultimately remained with the Yellow Submarine in order to represent them in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has again been a key player for the La Liga outfit during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring five times in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Torres is under contract with the Spanish outfit until 2024.