Barcelona are closely monitoring the rise of Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons.

The 18-year-old midfielder spent nine years in the La Masia academy before moving to the Parc des Princes, where his contract expires in June.

The Parisians are said to be interested in renewing Simons’s deal, but the teenager has only made seven appearances at the senior level this season and is allegedly hesitant to renew his contract amid lack of game time.

According to Le Parisien – via Sport – the Ligue 1 leaders are not giving up hope of renewing Simons’s contract before he leaves as a free agent in June, but the Catalan giants are waiting in the wings.

The report adds that the Dutchman will not be short of suitors, so Barca could face fierce competition for his signature, with the Premier League champions Manchester City previously linked with a swoop.

Simons has made nine senior appearances for PSG.