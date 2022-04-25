Arsenal are lining up a £50m move for Roma forward Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea last summer and has gone from strength to strength in Italy, contributing 24 goals and five assists in 46 appearances.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause of €80m, although the Blues cannot activate it until next summer, and the speculations emerged that the England international could return to his homeland this summer, with Manchester United believed to be admirers.

However, according to the Daily Star, the Gunners are currently the number one favourites, with the north Londoners lining up a £50m approach for the Englishman in the upcoming market.

Abraham is under contract with the Serie A club until June 2026.