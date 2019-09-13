Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League giants which will keep him at the Stamford Bridge until 2023.

📝 A new Chelsea contract for Billy Gilmour! 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2019

The Scotland Under-21 international made his Premier League debut for the club in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United before the international break.

“It’s really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club,” the 18-year-old midfielder told Chelsea’s official website.

The teenager added praise for the club’s manager Frank Lampard, adding: “Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there’s a high standard to everything we do.

“There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.”