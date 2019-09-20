Austrian goalkeeper Heinz Lindner has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers.

The 29-year-old, who is currently a free agent, left Grasshoppers in the summer following their relegation from the Swiss Super League.

He racked up more than 70 appearances over the last two seasons with the Zurich-based outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, the shot-stopper has been invited to train with the Hoops for a week, starting this weekend.

Should Lindner join QPR, he would provide stiff competition for Joe Lumley, Liam Kelly and Dillon Barnes.

The Championship club are currently seventh in the league table after winning four games.