Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan.

Los Blancos were prepared to spend £54m on the Serbia international earlier this summer.

However, there have been speculations that Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been left less impressed with the 21-year-old’s contribution since moving to the Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants allegedly now prepared to consider loan offers.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are now considering a move for the youngster as they continue to search for a new forward.

The Serie A giants are currently against spending big money, meaning that they are likely to sign Jovic on a temporary basis.