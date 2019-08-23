Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Velez Sarsfield forward Thiago Almada, according to A Bola.

The Argentine has less than two years left to run on his current contract, however, the report said, the Premier League champions are monitoring his situation at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium.

The 18-year-old striker has scored three goals and provided two assists in 19 first-team matches for El Fortin.

The highly-rated teenager has already made three appearances for the Argentine club during the ongoing campaign.

He had been representing Velez’s Under-20 side before stepping into the first team in July 2018.

Manchester City currently have two Argentines in their squad in the name of Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.