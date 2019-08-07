The Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have completed the signing of Laurent Koscielny from Arsenal.

The Frenchman has signed for Les Girondins in a deal worth £5m.

A statement on Bordeaux’s official website read as: “Laurent Koscielny has officially signed for the Girondins de Bordeaux. The club is thrilled to welcome the France international, who joins us from Arsenal.

“The club is absolutely delighted to welcome a player with such a wealth of top-level international experience. And now we can’t wait to see him in action with the boys in blue! Bienvenue Laurent!”

The centre-back, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in July 2010, has made 353 appearances for the north Londoners.