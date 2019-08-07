Laurent Koscielny joins Ligue 1 side Bordeaux
The Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have completed the signing of Laurent Koscielny from Arsenal.
The Frenchman has signed for Les Girondins in a deal worth £5m.
A statement on Bordeaux’s official website read as: “Laurent Koscielny has officially signed for the Girondins de Bordeaux. The club is thrilled to welcome the France international, who joins us from Arsenal.
“The club is absolutely delighted to welcome a player with such a wealth of top-level international experience. And now we can’t wait to see him in action with the boys in blue! Bienvenue Laurent!”
As you know i engaged with @girondins. After 9 years spent at Arsenal, i took the decision to leave. I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up. This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision. I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man. However I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination. Lolo
The centre-back, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in July 2010, has made 353 appearances for the north Londoners.