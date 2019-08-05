Inter Milan head-coach Antonio Conte is hopeful of bringing Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to the club in the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants have been strongly linked with a move for the Belgium international over the last few weeks.

However, it had been thought that Juventus reportedly agreeing a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

BOOM!

Inter have bid 75m€ + 5m€ add-ons for Lukaku! Differently from previous bids instantly rejected, Manchester United have not rejected it, after Juventus letting now Dybala doesn’t want to move. — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 4, 2019

But, Manchester United are believed to have ended their interest in Dybala, though, leaving Juve’s hopes of signing Lukaku in doubt.

Conte has given an update on Inter’s pursuit of the 26-year-old forward, claiming that he is “very hopeful” of being able to sign the Belgian.

“We continue to work on it in the best possible way. I understand there are some gaps that need to be filled but at the moment I am very hopeful that this will happen,” Conte told reporters. “At the same time, I’m working with a great group of players that gives me lots of satisfaction.”

Nerazzurri are believed to be preparing a new £65m bid for Romelu Lukaku in the hope of convincing the Red Devils to sell in the latter stages of the transfer window.