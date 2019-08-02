Done Deal: Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille
Arsenal have announced the signing of Nicolas Pepe from French club Lille for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth £72m.
The Ivory Coast international become the Gunners’ club-record signing. However, the length of the deal was not announced but is rumoured to be for five years.
Welcome to The Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe 🤩
🇨🇮 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nXJIB9XdLW
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019
The 24-year-old has scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last term and was linked with a host of European clubs over the summer including Manchester United and Napoli.
Pepe would wear the number 19 shirt at the London club.
Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 11.