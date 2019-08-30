Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen before the European transfer window shuts down at the start of next week.

The Belgium international, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and has since gone on to make close to 300 appearances for the Premier League giants.

According to Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen are weighing up a move for the 32-year-old defender, who is reportedly keen to join the German club before the deadline passes on Monday.

Vertonghen’s current deal with the north Londoners expires at the end of the current season.

Leverkusen were also credited with an interest in Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren earlier this month.