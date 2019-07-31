Manchester United are ready to make their first official approach to Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.

The Portugal international has featured in a number of pre-season fixtures for the Primeira Liga outfit, who appear in no rush to agree to the sale of their world-class asset.

However, according to the report, Fernandes’s agent Miguel Pinho is ready to open negotiations when Manchester United are prepared to make a formal bid and it seems like the transfer saga will end next week.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for a new midfielder, with Ander Herrera having already left for Paris Saint-Germain and Paul Pogba being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Fernandes has contributed 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 games in all competitions.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

