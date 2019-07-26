Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe as Romelu Lukakua’s replacement, according to The Times.

Lukaku, 26, could be on his way to Serie A outfit Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is eager to bring the Belgian to the San Siro ahead of the campaign.

The Red Devils are looking to secure a transfer fee somewhere in the region of £90m for the 26-year-old forward.

The 20-time English champions should be able to sign Pepe if the Premier League giants meet Lille’s £70m asking price.

The Ivory Coast international has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 during the last season to attract interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer.