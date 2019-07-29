Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal before this summer’s transfer window shuts down.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has scored 14 goals in 41 appearances for the La Liga outfit during the 2018-19 campaign, while he also scored on his competitive debut for Spain in their 3-0 victory over Sweden last month.

According to AS, the Premier League champions are prepared to activate the £67m release clause in order to bring the youngster to the Etihad Stadium as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Sane, 23, has been strongly linked with a move to the Bavarians, with the Bundesliga champions head coach Niko Kovac recently claiming that the two sides were in discussions over a potential deal.

City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that there is a contract offer on the table for the Germany international, who will see his current deal at the Manchester expire in two years.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Spain