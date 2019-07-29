Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal before this summer’s transfer window shuts down.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has scored 14 goals in 41 appearances for the La Liga outfit during the 2018-19 campaign, while he also scored on his competitive debut for Spain in their 3-0 victory over Sweden last month.

According to AS, the Premier League champions are prepared to activate the £67m release clause in order to bring the youngster to the Etihad Stadium as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Sane, 23, has been strongly linked with a move to the Bavarians, with the Bundesliga champions head coach Niko Kovac recently claiming that the two sides were in discussions over a potential deal.

City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that there is a contract offer on the table for the Germany international, who will see his current deal at the Manchester expire in two years.