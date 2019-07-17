Atletico Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring Christian Eriksen’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a potential move for the Danish in this summer’s transfer window.

Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expires next summer and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino recently conceded that the 27-year-old midfielder could move on ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Spanish giants are said to be in discussions with the Premier League outfit over a move for Kieran Trippier.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, Atleti are also interested in Eriksen, who contributed 66 goals and 86 assists in 277 appearances for the north Londoners.

Atletico Madrid have been active in the current transfer window, bringing the likes of Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Felipe and Renan Lodi to the Wanda Metropolitano.

