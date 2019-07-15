Arsenal are ready to launch an improved bid of £25m for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to The Daily Mail.

The Gunners have already failed with a £15m bid for the 22-year-old defender this summer.

The report claims that the north Londoners are ready to make an improved bid in the region of £25m for the Scotland international in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal could face competition from Napoli but the Serie A outfit could struggle to finance a deal.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the talented Celtic youth graduate following his impressive performances at Parkhead.

Tierney has won four SPL, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cup.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

Arsenal, Celtic, English Premier League, Scotland, Scottish Premiership