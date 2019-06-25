Throughout the many years of Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series, the database has consisted of endless numbers of players which has resulted in countless hours of perusing the market for some of the best wonderkid buys available. As such, this raises the question as to who are the best, cheap wonderkid signings on Football Manager 2019?

Brenner

Within FM19, Brenner is one of the very best additions that any player can make to their potential dynasty-building squad. The young forward has represented Brazil at U17 level on 11 occasions, but the upcoming Copa America, which the Selecao are favourites to win in the international football betting, has come too soon for the youngster to force his way into Tite’s plans.

In-game, the 18-year-old forward plays for Sau Paulo, is valued at £300,000 and earns £2900-a-week which makes a potential deal more than plausible. Following some fierce negotiating, the Brazilian can be signed for a little less than £10 million which represents a true bargain given his potential ability of 151. Furthermore, Brenner’s 15 determination, 14 pace, 14 dribbling, and 13 finishing, makes the young striker a real threat right from the start of any save.

Joao Pedro

Although Brazilian forwards are not the only types of player available, Joao Pedro, with a little patience, is undeniably a real gem. Another product of the Fluminense youth academy, Pedro will follow in the footsteps of his Brazilian compatriot Richarlison in moving to Premier League side Watford.

Despite the forward not being a possible signing straight from the off, his 160 potential makes him worth the wait. Much like Brenner, Pedro possesses 15 determination, along with 14 flair, 14 dribbling and 12 finishing, so is certainly worth keeping an eye on throughout your save.

Ryan Gravenberch

Now, this simply would not be a Football Manager wonderkid guide without anybody from Ajax making the list. The Dutch champions’ young midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, is available for just £5 million and would demand wages of around £30,000-a-week. The Dutchman’s 164 potential, combined with his versatility, results in a fantastic possible signing, and with 15 flair, 14 technique, 13 vision and 12 passing at 16-years -old, the Ajax academy prospect has the potential to dictate many a match throughout any game save.

Pelayo Morilla

This Spanish attacking midfielder would appear to be the pick of the bunch. With a release clause of £825,000 and a current wage of £1600-a-week, signing Pelayo Morilla is a no-brainer. The determined Spaniard can naturally play at left midfield, left wing and behind the striker. Furthermore, the Sporting Gijon youngster can successfully be retrained as a forward which could prove dangerous given his 20 determination, 15 flair and 11 finishing at just 16 years of age.

Morilla’s potential ability of 158 is bound to prove any investment of £825,000 worthwhile and could lead to huge future profits if he was sold on later down the line.

Victor Bobsin

Previously, Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in Gremio’s 18-year-old defensive midfielder Victor Bobsin, which highlights his immense potential. The fairly determined youngster is valued at £525,000 and due to his 164 potential ability, the deep-lying playmaker can be signed for a fraction over £10 million.

The Brazilian’s current ability of 113 makes him a valuable asset to any team, especially given his well-rounded stats. With 15 determination, 14 teamwork, 14 work rate and 13 passing, Bobsin would be a top-class signing for any club.

Comments

comments