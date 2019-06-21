Arsenal could make an official bid to sign Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba this week, according to French outlet Yahoo! Sport France, as quoted by the Daily Express.

The Gunners are ready to step up their interest in the 18-year-old defender as they look to get a deal as soon as possible.

The north Londoners have been credited with an interest in signing the French teenager this summer and it would seem that the Premier League club are now ready to make their interest official.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is believed to be on the lookout for a number of signings ahead of next season, although his transfer budget is understood to be limited due to Gunners’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The report says that the Ligue 1 outfit value Saliba at around £26 million and his contract with Saint-Etienne is valid until 2023.

